Construction Crews Accidentally Rupture Gas Main in Riverside - NBC Southern California
Construction Crews Accidentally Rupture Gas Main in Riverside

By Oleevia Woo

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    Gas Leak Closes Street in Riverside

    No injuries were reported after the explosion and gas leak. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for Today in LA on Wednesday May 30, 2018. (Published 54 minutes ago)

    A major gas leak closed access to two streets in Downtown Riverside Tuesday through Wednesday after a construction crew accidentally ruptured a main.

    Construction crews ruptured the main at 11:45 p.m. near Market Street and 10th Street, according to Riverside Fire Department Chief DeLaurie. The gas came in contact with a power line shortly after, which resulted in two minor explosions and power outages.

    Riverside Public Utilities is assisting Riverside firefighters and police in barricading the area while Southern California Gas Company works to repair the break. Officials believe the repair may take several hours.

    No injuries were reported.

