Downtown Sidewalk Cleaning Set For Saturday Morning - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Downtown Sidewalk Cleaning Set For Saturday Morning

By City News Service

Published 20 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Downtown Sidewalk Cleaning Set For Saturday Morning
    Khallid Shabazz
    Scenes from the alley of 12th Street and Central Avenue in downtown LA in August of 2019.

    Another major cleaning of sidewalks, alleys, parks and other public areas in downtown Los Angeles scheduled for Saturday will force the homeless people living near City Hall to remove their tents and personal belongings, LA Sanitation & Environment announced.

    The cleaning is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., officials said.

    The operation is "designed to clean, improve and maintain a safe environment for the general public," according to flyers posted near City Hall.

    Power and street cleaning equipment will be used in the operation.

    2019 Southern California Images in the News

    [LA GALLERY UPDATED 9/5] 2019 Southern California Images in the News
    Southern Counties News

    Homeless individuals were directed to remove all personal belongings from the affected areas.

    All property remaining will be removed by city workers, except for trash.

    The property collected will be held for 90 days, officials said.

    Items collected can be retrieved at 507 Towne Ave., from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. weekdays.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices