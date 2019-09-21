Downtown Sidewalk Cleaning Set For Saturday Morning

Scenes from the alley of 12th Street and Central Avenue in downtown LA in August of 2019.

Another major cleaning of sidewalks, alleys, parks and other public areas in downtown Los Angeles scheduled for Saturday will force the homeless people living near City Hall to remove their tents and personal belongings, LA Sanitation & Environment announced.

The cleaning is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., officials said.

The operation is "designed to clean, improve and maintain a safe environment for the general public," according to flyers posted near City Hall.

Power and street cleaning equipment will be used in the operation.

Homeless individuals were directed to remove all personal belongings from the affected areas.

All property remaining will be removed by city workers, except for trash.

The property collected will be held for 90 days, officials said.

Items collected can be retrieved at 507 Towne Ave., from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. weekdays.