Dr. Bruce Hensel Pleads Not Guilty to Contacting Girl, 9, for Suggestive Photos

NBCLA Dr. Bruce Hensel appears in court Friday Nov. 22, 2019.

Former NBC4 medical correspondent Dr. Bruce Hensel pleaded not guilty Friday to a felony charges alleging that he asked an acquaintance's 9-year-old daughter to send him sexually suggestive photos.

Hensel, 71, is due back in court Jan. 14.

He was arrested Nov. 13, accused of contacting the girl in August using an online messaging app and asking her to send him suggestive photos, prosecutors said. Investigators with the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at Hensel's home on Oct. 16, officials said.

His attorney, Steve Sitkoff, said that Hensel was cooperating.

Former NBC4 TV Doctor Arrested on Sex Charge

"We are cooperating fully with the authorities and we are looking forward to a speedy and complete exoneration," Sitkoff said after the arrest.

The case focused on inappropriate messages and photographs being shared between a child and a person believed to be Hensel, police said in a news release.

Hensel was the chief health, medical and science editor and correspondent for NBC4. He joined the station in 1987.

Hensel is a practicing physician who is board certified in two specialties, internal medicine and emergency medicine.

In addition to his work at NBC4 and being a practicing physician, Hensel was a radio talk show host, author, documentary film producer, a magazine contributing editor and a former actor.

Last year he was the executive producer of a show called "Beyond The Opposite Sex" on Showtime.

Hensel began his career in broadcasting in 1981 when he produced a show called "Medical Minutes" while still completing his internship and residency training at Wadsworth Veterans Administration Hospital at UCLA, according to his online bio on NBCLA.

A graduate of UCLA with a bachelor's in political theory, Hensel also studied journalism at both UCLA and Columbia University and attended medical school at Columbia University's College of Physcians and Surgeons, his bio said.

NBC has attempted to reach Hensel for comment.