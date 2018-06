A child was rescued after apparently falling into a hole in the sand at Laguna Beach Friday, June 22, 2018.

A boy was rescued in Laguna Beach Friday afternoon after becoming trapped in a hole in the sand, authorities confirmed.

The child was reportedly pulled to safety at Aliso Beach Park.

The 6-year-old had been running along the beach when he fell into a 3-feet-deep hole, and then became buried in sand, authorities said.

Three urban search and rescue trucks were called to the scene and one heavy rescue vehicle with a huge vacuum was summoned.