Dreamers in Support of DACA Take to Westwood Streets

Demonstrators took to the streets of Westwood to call on lawmakers to agree on new federal immigration policies to continue protection for young undocumented immigrants and their families. Jane Yamamoto reports for the NBC4 News at 6 on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. (Published Saturday, Feb 3, 2018)

