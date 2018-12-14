Dreamscape Debuts, Summoning Vivacious VR Worlds

Stepping inside a story, only to become fully saturated in the universe you've entered? If you've picked up a book or sat down for a film, you've done just that. But technology is forever gifting us with new bridges into such fantastical and often unreal worlds, and fresh ways of experiencing fictional spaces, even with those formats that have been around for awhile.



Like virtual reality, which isn't the newest kid on the block, for sure. But VR has been making spectacular strides as of late, on numerous entertainment fronts. Look to Dreamscape Immersive, which debuts at Westfield Century City on Friday, Dec. 14, as an Exhibit A. The immersive VR destination, which includes a trio of adventures, has some major backing in a host of major Tinseltown players, and the creative chops to live up to its much-buzzed-about arrival.



It will soon arrive in other cities, too, but you can book your LA-based passage now, to an underwater world, a globe-spanning escapade, and an animal park filled with otherworldly creatures.