Drive-Thru Shooting Victim is Suspected Serial Robber

A robber shot via a drive-thru window in a bizarre scene turns out to be a serial robber. Vikki Vargas reports on the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on May 30, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

A drive-thru customer shot a restaurant robber in Santa Ana with surveillance cameras catching two bullets striking the 60-year-old man as he took money from the register.

A few days later, Santa Ana police say that the robbery suspect and shooting victim, Steve Rodriguez, is a transient linked to five separate robberies taking place over a span of less than a week.

The unknown drive-thru shooter struck Rodriguez twice before fleeing in his vehicle, and Martinez was found near the outside of the restaurant, taken to a hospital and subsequently arrested.

Police are still looking for the man who shot Rodriguez at the Cozy Inn Diner, and considering Rodriguez commited the flurry of robberies in a small radius, law enforecement are investigating if the shooting could be a gang-related incident.