Driver Charged in Crash that Killed Mother and Daughter

Joleen Gardner Castillo and her 9-year-old daughter Payton were killed in an early morning New Year's Day crash after a suspected drunken driver allegedly caused a pileup on the 22 Freeway in Garden Grove.

The driver of a BMW involved in a crash that resulted in the deaths of a mother and her 9-year-old daughter has been charged with multiple felonies including manslaughter and driving under the influence, the Orange County District Attorney's office announced Sunday.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight on New Year's Day on the 22 Freeway in Garden Grove. Melvin Branch, 30, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after the crash, but was released on Friday due to lack of sufficient evidence, the DA's office said

A mother and daughter, 33-year-old Jolene Gardner Castillo and 9-year-old Payton, were killed in the crash.

Following Branch's release, the DA's office said it received additional information from the California Highway Patrol that led to the decision to re-arrest Branch. He surrendered to the CHP in Santa Ana on Sunday morning, the DA's office said.

OC Deadly Crash Suspect Released From Jail

A DUI suspect walked out of jail after a deadly crash and battle with police on New Year's Day. Kim Tobin reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2019. (Published Friday, Jan. 4, 2019)

Branch was charged with two felony counts of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, one felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, one felony count of driving with blood alcohol .08 percent or more causing bodily injury. He also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and assaulting an officer stemming from the arrest. He faces up to 20 years and 8 months in prison.

Branch is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at 10 a.m.