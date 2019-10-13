A body camera caught the moment when a driver nearly hit several people on the 55 freeway in Orange County. Gene Kang reports live for today in La on October 13, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

CHP was responding to the call of a wrong way crash of a driver that caused multi-vehicle pile up after hitting a truck head on, when an SUV then crashed into the CHP patol cruiser early Sunday morning.

The victims in the vehicles involved in the first crash ended up trapped in a ditch.

CHP says in the second crash, a white SUV lost control and collided with them.

Medics said no officers were injured but several people were taken to a hospital to receive medical attention.

CHP says they're grateful a nurse stopped on the freeway to help, on her way to work, before medics arrived.

The driver behind the wheel of the white SUV, who had rideshare stickers on the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of a DUI.