Driver Dead as Car Plows Into Semi-Truck, Catches Fire - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Driver Dead as Car Plows Into Semi-Truck, Catches Fire

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published at 8:55 AM PST on Mar 3, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Driver Dead as Car Plows Into Semi-Truck, Catches Fire
    OC Hawk
    A white sedan sits on the roadway after crashing into a semi-truck Friday night. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

    One person died after a car struck the back of a semi-truck in Orange County Friday night.

    The accident on the eastbound 91 Freeway was reported around 11:40 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Kovaletz. Good Samaritans stopped to help, but when CHP arrived to the scene, the car - a white sedan - had caught fire, Kovaletz said.

    Someone tried to put out the flames using a fire extinguisher, while another person was able to break a window in an attempt to help the person inside the sedan, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Kovaletz said.

    Witnesses said sedan had been driving off the road before the accident occurred. The identity of the deceased driver was not immediately available.

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 2-26-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News
    CHP

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices