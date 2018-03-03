Driver Dead as Car Plows Into Semi-Truck, Catches Fire

A white sedan sits on the roadway after crashing into a semi-truck Friday night. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person died after a car struck the back of a semi-truck in Orange County Friday night.

The accident on the eastbound 91 Freeway was reported around 11:40 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Kovaletz. Good Samaritans stopped to help, but when CHP arrived to the scene, the car - a white sedan - had caught fire, Kovaletz said.

Someone tried to put out the flames using a fire extinguisher, while another person was able to break a window in an attempt to help the person inside the sedan, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Kovaletz said.

Witnesses said sedan had been driving off the road before the accident occurred. The identity of the deceased driver was not immediately available.