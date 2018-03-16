Driver Detained After Car Crashes Into Westwood Home

Residents of a Westwood home had a rude awakening when a vehicle crashed into their house Thursday night.

Officials received a call at 11 p.m. of a car in a structure in the 10800 block of West Wellworth Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Both LAFD and the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene. They found that the vehicle jumped the curb and crash-landed in the home, officials said.

One room in the house was yellow-tagged due to the damage the crash caused.

No injuries were reported and the driver of the crashed vehicle was detained, LAFD said.