A car was pinned under a semi-truck Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 following a crash in Vernon.

A driver was rescued by fire crews Friday morning after a vehicle was pinned under a semi-truck in Vernon.

The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. in the 4200 block of Bandini Boulevard near Bonnie Beach Place. The driver has been transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear.