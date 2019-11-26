Suspect Identified in Silver Lake Hit-and-Run That Left Homeless Man Seriously Injured

Los Angeles Police Department detectives have identified the suspected driver in a Silver Lake hit-and-run crash that left a man seriously injured.

Police arrested Molly Jane Hoene, 52, in the city of Palm Desert Tuesday morning in connection to the Oct. 25 crash.

Her bail was set at $50,000.

The victim, a homeless man, was struck head-on while riding his bicycle in the 3000 block of Berkeley Avenue by what police identified as a early model red Mini Cooper with a red-and-white roof.

The man suffered a broken leg, broken arm and fractured spine, police said.

The damaged Mini Cooper was later towed to the Route 66 Collision Center at 6820 San Fernando Road in Glendale. The owner of the shop called authorities after seeing reports of the crash on television, police said.

The vehicle was determined to be belong to Hoene, said LAPD Detective Jaun Campios.

Hoene refused to cooperate with police at the time of the discovery and instead hired an attorney, Campios said.