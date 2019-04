The driver of a possibly stolen car led police on a chase in downtown Los Angeles April 11, 2019.

A woman who led police on a chase in a purple sports car in the Koreatown area has come to a stop and was being taken into custody by Los Angeles police.

The woman sped through crosswalks and stop signs on surface streets and narrowly missed hitting several people before the short chase ended in a residential cul-de-sac at 2 p.m. The driver quickly got out of the car, possibly a purple Camaro, and surrendered.

There was a passenger in the car.