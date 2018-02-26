A wild pursuit that started in Garden Grove on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, ended in Irvine. (Published 22 minutes ago)

A high-speed chase involving several crashes and a violent carjacking in Orange County ended Monday evening when a police K-9 took down the suspect.

A man wanted for assaulting a peace officer last week led police on a chase that started shortly before 5:30 p.m. in Garden Grove.

The suspect -- driving a black pickup truck at the time -- drove in the emergency lane of the freeway, blew through red lights and crashed into at least two other vehicles while trying to evade officers.

The driver eventually violently carjacked a woman, throwing her out of her Audi and jumping behind the wheel himself. The woman's brother who tried to intervene was nearly pinned in between the pickup truck and the Audi before the pursuit suspect sped off.

WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases

Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits. (Published Friday, July 14, 2017)

The pursuit continued for nearly ten more minutes before the wanted man ditched the Audi on an Irvine street and attempted to run away.

A police K-9 tackled the suspect at Kelvin and Derian avenues around 5:50 p.m. and he was taken into custody.

An ambulance was ordered to the scene for injuries the pursuit driver sustained during the K-9 attack.