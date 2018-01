A driver wanted for street racing was taken into custody in the Monterey Park area on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

A driver wanted for street racing was taken into custody Wednesday evening following a short pursuit along the 60 Freeway and surface streets.

The driver of the silver Infiniti led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase that started in the Santa Fe Springs area.

The pursuit ended shortly after 10 p.m. in the Monterey Park area, where the driver attempted to outsmart officers by driving into a parking garage.

The driver was quickly arrested in the parking garage.

WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases