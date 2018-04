A pursuit driver and his passenger were both taken into custody on Saturday, March 31, 2018, following a high-speed chase. (Published 8 minutes ago)

A driver in a white BMW led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit in the Norwalk area on Saturday night.

The suspect -- wanted for speeding and failure to yield--surrendered shortly after 11 p.m. on Alondra Boulevard and Carmenita Road in Santa Fe Springs.

The driver and a female passenger were both arrested.