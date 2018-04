A pursuit driver led officers on a chase in the Santa Fe Springs area on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

A suspected DUI driver surrendered Tuesday night following a short chase in the Downey area.

The pursuit started shortly after 9 p.m. near the southbound 605 Freeway at Slauson Avenue in Whittier, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The suspect, driving a gray Mustang, yielded on the westbound 105 Freeway on the Lakewood Boulevard offramp.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., the driver threw the car keys out the window and after a short delay was taken into custody.

