A suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon after leading police on an erratic chase in the Downey area.

The SUV driver was wanted for grand theft auto and led the Downey Police Department on a chase along surface streets and freeways.

Shortly before 4 p.m., he hit a light pole underneath the 605 Freeway in the Whittier area and tried to run from police.

He appeared to be talking on a cellphone as he ran from officers into a residential area near the freeway.

Two motorcycle officers surrounded the suspect -- who appeared to be out of breath -- and took him into custody.