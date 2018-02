Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits.

The driver behind a pursuit surrendered Monday in the Long Beach area after police executed a PIT-maneuver on the vehicle.

West Covina police initiated the pursuit in Whittier after the driver, who is believed to be a burglary suspect, failed to yield.

The high-speed driver drove through multiple freeways at speeds of 80 mph on slippery roads after scattered showers hit parts of Southern California.

The pursuit ended at 10:57 p.m. on Long Beach Boulevard after the driver surrendered.