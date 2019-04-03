Driver Crashes After Being Struck by Gunfire in South LA - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Driver Crashes After Being Struck by Gunfire in South LA

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Driver Crashes After Being Struck by Gunfire in South LA
    Newschopper4 Bravo
    A car crashes in South Los Angeles after the driver was struck by gunfire on April 3, 2019.

    A driver was struck by gunfire while behind the wheel of a car Wednesday in South Los Angeles, police said.

    The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m., with car crashing near the intersection of 98th Street and Vermont Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

    The driver was taken to the hospital but the shooting victim's condition was not immediately known, authorities said.

    The LAPD said no one was in custody related to the shooting.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices