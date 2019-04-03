Driver Crashes After Being Struck by Gunfire in South LA

A car crashes in South Los Angeles after the driver was struck by gunfire on April 3, 2019.

A driver was struck by gunfire while behind the wheel of a car Wednesday in South Los Angeles, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m., with car crashing near the intersection of 98th Street and Vermont Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The driver was taken to the hospital but the shooting victim's condition was not immediately known, authorities said.

The LAPD said no one was in custody related to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.