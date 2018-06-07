Driver Sought in Hit and Run That Maimed 7-Year-Old Boy

Family members are raising funds for medical bills for a boy who lost a leg after being hit by a van while on his way home from school last month in Pacoima.

The crash happened May 15 when a driver northbound on Laurel Canyon Boulevard hit a 2006 Kia Spectra at Montague Avenue. The collision forced the Kia into the boy and his grandfather.

Joshua Casillas lost his leg. His grandfather suffered minor injuries.

The driver disappeared. The van was described as an older model Chevrolet, possibly blueish gray in color with a blue strip around the midline of the vehicle, police said in a news release.

The boy, Joshua, will need a prosthesis and therapy.

They are hosting a fundraiser on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. at 13000 Montague St., Pacoima.

"We are asking for your financial support as medical expenses add up quickly and time off from work to care for Joshua is causing a financial burden," the family said in a news release.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Detective II L. Montero at (818) 644-8035 or Detective Danny Martinez at (818) 644-8000. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact CrimeStoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters "LAPD." Tipsters may also go to LAPDOnline.org, click on "webtips" and follow the prompts.