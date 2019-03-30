Driver Tries to Flee After Hitting, Killing Cyclist in Huntington Beach

A man tried to flee after ramming into a biker and crashing his car in Huntington Beach on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

What to Know The driver, a 25-year-old man from Garden Grove, rammed into a tree and tried to run away on foot after hitting the biker, police say.

The cyclist was thrown into the street and pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.

A man was arrested while running away on Saturday morning in Huntington Beach after ramming into a cyclist and throwing him into the street, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Garden Grove, was driving west on Adams Ave. when he hit the biker, who was at the crosswalk of Adams and Beach Blvd., according to police. The cyclist, identified as a 30-to-40-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After hitting the biker, the driver continued down Adams Ave. until crashing his black BMW into a tree. He then got out and started running on foot, police said, when he was ultimately arrested. His car was soon found with a smashed bumper and windshield.

The man was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, and investigations arestill ongoing, police say.

The incident comes just a day after the City of Los Angeles announced plans to place permanent roadside memorials at the site of accidents for victims of fatal bike crashes. While it’s common for people to leave unofficial monikers such as "ghost bikes" at these locations, the new policy allows for formal memorials to be set up.

Police say they not aware of any plans to leave a memorial at the sight of Saturday’s incident.

Anyone with more information about the incident is encouraged to contact Huntington Beach police Accident Investigator B. Atkins at 741-536-5666 or Accident Investigatot A. Turner at 714-536-5670.