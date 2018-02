Three people were taken into custody following a short pursuit on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (Published Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018)

Three suspects were arrested following a short pursuit from Wilmington to Compton on Saturday evening.

The driver -- initially wanted for speeding -- led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase in a black Chevy.

At one point, he drove the wrong-way down a surface street.

The pursuit suspect pulled over around 9 p.m. in the Wilmington area where he and his two passengers were promptly taken into custody.

A dog was also in the car and recovered by CHP officers.