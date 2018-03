A rider on a stolen motorcycle surrendered to California Highway Patrol officers Sunday evening in Inglewood following a short pursuit.

The pursuit began on the 91 Freeway at Alameda Street in Compton.

The motorcyclist led authorities on a chase reaching speeds of up to 90 mph on surface streets and several freeways.

The chase eventually came to an end when the suspect pulled off the 405 Freeway in the Inglewood area and surrendered to authorities.

WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases