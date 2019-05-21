The driver of a truck that fatally struck two young girls who were walking to school was charged with two misdemeanor counts of vehicular manslaughter. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (Published 47 minutes ago)

The driver who admitted he was distracted on his cell phone when his semitrailer struck and killed two sisters walking in a South LA crosswalk on their way to middle school is facing a misdemeanor charge.

The driver told police he did not see the two sisters and gave police a reason, involving a cell phone. Some wonder why he wasn't charged with a felony.

The lawyer for the family of the victims is among those who think the driver should be facing a felony charge.

The two middle school sisters had just walked across 37th Street and were waiting for the light to change to cross Broadway to their school in South Park. A double dump semitrailer was also waiting on the light. The driver told police he was on his cellphone, looking for music when he turned onto Broadway and struck the girls. He said that he did not see them.

Tuesday provided a group hug for the victims' family members and the detective who has overseen six weeks of investigation since the deaths of the Lorenzo daughters, 12-year-old Amy and 14-year-old Marlena. The sisters were run over by a double dump semitrailer, weighing 27,000 pounds.

"We are still grieving," Antonio Lorenzo, the girls' uncle, said.

Lorenzo's nieces were only a block from Clinton Middle School. Early on that day, the driver, 31-year-old Stanley Bernard Randle, told investigators he had not seen the girls on the sidewalk before the light changed, nor after when they stepped into the crosswalk and he turned right into them.

"We do know based on our investigation there was some distraction going on with Mr. Randle's phone," Det. Moses Castillo of the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Castillo declined to go into detail, but NBCLA has learned from two sources familiar with the investigative report that the driver told police that while waiting for the light, he was on his cellphone looking on YouTube for music.

"Two little girls who loved school, A-plus honor roll students, and their lives were just taken away by inattentiveness because of a telephone," Garo Mardirossian, the attorney for the victims' family said.

LAPD sought two counts of vehicular manslaughter against Randel, but the district attorney saw insufficient evidence to prove "gross negligence."

The City Attorney's Office will prosecute the case as a less serious misdemeanor, with a maximum six months of jail time.

"We believe what happened was tragic and his conduct just so egregious," Mardirossian said.

Mardirossian said he will ask the district attorney to look again at filing as a felony.

"We will see where it goes from here," the girls' uncle said.

Regardless, there will also be a civil suit for damages, but for the Lorenzo family, nothing can fill the void left by the avoidable deaths of their two precious daughters.

Randle has not been arrested, and will be given a date to appear in court. NBCLA could not reach him. The trucking company where he worked has also not provided any comment.