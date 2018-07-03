Driver Stuck Inside Medical Supply Van on Steep Street

A medical supplies van filled with oxygen tanks nearly tipped over on a steep street in Montecito Heights. Hetty Chang reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on July 2, 2018.

The driver of a medical supply truck found himself in need of some rescuing Monday evening in Montecito Heights when a big box truck almost toppled over with the driver inside.

"I felt like I was going to go over, no lie," says Christopher Mejia, the driver. "I never felt like that in my life. I felt like I was going to tip over, couldn't get the seat belt out."

Mejia was delivering oxygen tanks to a hospice patient that lives on a very steep and narrow road, which left Mejia in a dangerous spot.

"I was at an angle where, kind of, put the truck too much to the left side," Mejia explained. "The owner of the like the house was like, 'Don't move! Get out! Get Out!' He called 911 while I was sitting in the truck."

First responders worked through the night, finally tilting the truck to a safe position.

Everyone present was glad no one was hurt.