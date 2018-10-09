Drug Tunnel Discovered Near US-Mexico Border in California

An incomplete drug tunnel was recently discovered on both sides of the United States and Mexico international border after a joint investigation involving multiple government agencies in both countries, according to the United States Customs and Border Patrol.



The initial discovery of a tunnel occurred at a residence about 221 feet south of the international border on Sept. 19, 2018 by Mexico State Police, Policia Estatal Preventiva and Mexican military forces in Jacume, Baja California, Mexico, per CPB.



The Attorney General of Mexico authorized US Border Patrol's Western Corridor Tunnel Interdiction Group to enter the tunnel through the entrance located in Jacume to help determine if an entry point existed in the United States.



On Oct. 4, The Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Border Patrol determined that the entry point in Jacumba, California, had a shaft that was approximately 31 feet deep and 627 feet long--336 feet of which were in the United States.



The investigating agents reported that a solar panel system was used to run the electrical, lighting and ventilation systems inside the tunnel. Here are some photos of the tunnel below: