Landfill Search Continues for Missing Boy After Mom and Aunt Charged With Murder

Duke Flores, described as 3-foot 10-inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair, was last seen in the area of Pawnee Road and Cherokee Avenue, Apple Valley police said.

The search for a missing child whose mother and aunt, who are twin sisters, were charged with murder continued at an Inland Empire landfill Thursday, weeks after family members had last seen the boy.

Duke Flores, a 6-year-old boy who went missing in Apple Valley, was last seen weeks ago, but it wasn't until Thursday, April 25, when family members became worried and reported him missing to authorities.

The Apple Valley Police Department continued to comb refuse at the Victorville landfill located at 18600 Stoddard Wells Rd. Thursday morning, using search dogs, volunteers and employees.

The department said they had to pore over some 1200 tons of garbage in the hopes of finding him, but had not been successful.

Deputies continue their search in a landfill for a deceased 6-year-old boy from Apple Valley.

The search turned from the Apple Valley area near the boy's home in the 22000 block of Cherokee Avenue April 29 after authorities received a tip that Duke was put in a dumpster, officials said in a news release.

Jackee Contreras, Duke's mother, and her twin sister Jennifer Contreras, both 29, pleaded not guilty in the boy's death Tuesday.