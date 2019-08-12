Driver Crashes Stolen Dump Truck in Early Morning Pursuit

An unusual pursuit that lasted about an hour came to an end in Alhambra. Video broadcast Monday Aug. 12, 2019 on Today in LA.

The driver of a stolen yellow dump truck crashed at the end of a pursuit early Monday on streets and freeways in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.

The pursuit began in the Sun Valley area before dawn in dark and foggy conditions, then headed east into the San Gabriel Valley. Details about how the chase began were not immediately available.

At least two other vehicles were involved in a crash with the dump truck at an Alhambra intersection. Details about possible injuries were not immediately available.

