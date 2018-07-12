Dunkin' Donuts Free Donut Fries Giveaway

The pastry-licious freebie is happening on National Fry Day, July 13 at five LA-area Dunkin' Donuts shops.

So many weekdays, throughout the calendar, have unusual designations — the Weekday Where We Are the Sleepiest Because Some Holiday Made Us Tired — but, truly, the Friday after the week of the Fourth of July has its own particular vibe.

It feels special, like the height of summer is just about here, so we have to get our glee on, before Labor Day arrives in, like, two minutes.

It feels anticipated, in the way that a Friday following a holiday week is always daydreamed about.

And that July 13 is also a Friday the 13th, the final Friday the 13th in 2018?

Yep, we need some good luck.

Lucky for fry fans that Friday, July 13 is National Fry Day, which means that your local fry-making joint may have a special on, fingers crossed.

Or fries crossed? That feels more in theme.

One of the biggies of the giveaway day has to be happening at Dunkin' Donuts. Five area LA shops — LA, Santa Monica, Irvine, Santa Clarita, and West Covina are the locations — will hand out free Donut Fries to the first 100 customers craving a pastry-crunchy experience, one that won't require any cash.

It all begins at 10 in the morning and, for sure, this is a "while supplies last" kind of deal. So be one of those first 100 people in the line to snag this brand-new and oh-so-sweet take on the classic French fry.

There are five Donut Fries per bag, and if you do end up buying, they're $2 a bag, yep.

For the actual addresses of where you'll need to be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 13?

Well, you can't be in five places at once, but if you and four buds show up at the five addresses below, in a timely fashion, you may score those free treats on National Fry Day: 6201 Hollywood Boulevard in LA, 15415 Jeffrey Road in Irvine, 26441 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, 1132 Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica, and 1428 S. Azusa Avenue in West Covina.

