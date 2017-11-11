Dunkin' Donuts Offering Free, Sweet Treats for Vets - NBC Southern California
Dunkin' Donuts Offering Free, Sweet Treats for Vets

By Rudy Chinchilla

    Ramin Talaie/Getty Images
    FILE - A customer enters a Dunkin' Donuts store on July 11, 2011, in New York.

    Dunkin' Donuts is celebrating Veterans Day by offering up a sweet treat to those who have served the country.

    As part of its Veterans Day promotion, Dunkin Donuts is giving out a free doughnut to veterans and active duty military members all day Saturday. All you have to do is show a military ID and you'll get a free doughnut of your choice at participating restaurants nationwide.

    The company is also donating $10,000 to Homes for Our Troops, a private nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans.

