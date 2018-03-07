Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson found a rock of his own Saturday in a Los Angeles 911 operator who provided instructions during a medical emergency involving his 2-year-old daughter.
The "Jumanji" and "Fate of the Furious" star delivered heartfelt thank-yous to the 911 operator and members of the Los Angeles Fire Department who were there for his family during a frightening situation.
In a Instagram post Tuesday, apparently shot during a workout, Johnson said the "extremely calm" 911 operator walked him through what he should do to treat daughter Jasmine until paramedics arrived.
He did not specify the nature of the health emergency, but said the family spent the night in a hospital.
He went on the thank LAFD firefighter-paramedics and the staff at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
"I just want to say, 'Thank you, so much,' to everybody who was involved -- so caring and compassionate and responsive," Johnson said.
He added that Jasmine is doing well.
Other 911 operators, emergency responders and family members, the Los Angeles Fire Department and Mayor Eric Garcetti replied to the film star's post.