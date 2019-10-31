E! People's Choice Awards Game Is Big Fan Fun

Step up to this "Race to Win" and show your support for celebrities you dig, at either Universal CityWalk on Nov. 1 or Santa Monica Pier on Nov. 9.

What to Know Universal CityWalk on Nov. 1, noon to 8 p.m.

Santa Monica Pier on Nov. 9, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

People's Choice Awards are on Nov. 10

Displaying your devotion and support for a star?

You can do so in several ways. You can wear a t-shirt featuring a film the actor headlined. You can watch a movie in the theater on opening weekend (twice, if you're feeling it).

And, if you find yourself at Universal CityWalk on Friday, Nov. 1 or Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, Nov. 9, you can step right up to the E! People's Choice Awards Game and take a roll.

For the "roll-a-ball carnival game" allows fans to "compete on behalf of their favorite nominee and take home prizes."

The goal? To get your nominee across the all-important finish line before the other competitors do the same on behalf of their favorite stars.

And if you nab the glory, your goodie might be a cloud of cotton candy or a special Snapchat filter "made just for the experience."

As for the E! People's Choice Awards? They're airing from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Nov. 10 on E!, and while there will likely not be a roll-a-ball game on the stage, the same nominees you rolled for will be named during the night.

What if the icons you rolled for take home the trophies? Fingers crossed, but best uncross those fingers, and prepare to roll to show your fandom, at Universal CityWalk and Santa Monica Pier.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations