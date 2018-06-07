Heads-Up: EBT Won't Be Available for 24 Hours in June

The State System of Electronic Benefit Transfer, known as EBT, will not be available on June 23 and 24.

Officials of the Department of Public Social Services added that people who have this card will not be able to make cash withdrawals or make food purchases after 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 23.

DPSS is recommended that people who have these cards withdraw the money necessary to buy their food before the 24-hour closing period to receive their benefits.

DPSS customers use the card issued by the state to receive food assistance and cash benefits from CalFresh.

In early June, DPSS will send letters to people who use the EBT to inform them about the new service that will replace the current card operator system.

The decision to change the operator was made to improve the current card system, offering the service to more ATMs without surcharges and markets to use the EBT benefits.

The new service, Fidelity Information Services (FIS), is committed to providing free and limited cash withdrawals within the network and balance inquiries.

Locally, DPSS has initiated a community outreach plan to expand the elimination of the information needed to minimize the impacts that the change will have on customers during the 24-hour period of inactivity.

For more information about this temporary closure of the EBT system, call your Customer Service Center at 866-613-3777.