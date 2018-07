From sequins to short suits, athletes and celebrities hit the ESPYS red carpet under a sizzling sun at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday.For the most part, the men rejected the traditional black tux and opted for more colorful, patterned versions -- sans socks, of course.Long gowns with high slits to show off statement footwear dominated women's fashion on the red carpet.Here's what the athletes, presenters and attendees wore to the 26th annual ceremony.