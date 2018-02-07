Philadelphia isn't the only place celebrating its eagles this week. Two bald eagle eggs might hatch, possibly this week, in a nest near Big Bear Lake -- and you can watch the drama unfold.

A camera installed by Friend of Big Bear Valley will provide a live feed of the nest, located on US Forest Service land in the mountains east of Los Angeles. The area around the nest is closed to the public to protect the eagles.

The eggs arrived in January. They're likely to hatch between Wednesday and Sunday, Feb. 11.

As anticipation over the hatchings grows, volunteers are invited to join biologists this weekend for one of the area's eagle counts. Observers meet at Inland Empire locations Saturday to help count eagles.

No experience is necessary -- just show up at the site in time for the count. The final count of the season is scheduled for March 10.

Big Bear Lake: Meet at 8 a.m. at the Forest Service's Big Bear Discovery Center on North Shore Drive for orientation. Contact: Robin Eliason, reliason@fs.fed.us or 909-382-2832.

Lake Arrowhead/Lake Gregory: Meet at 8 a.m. at the Skyforest Ranger Station for orientation. Contact Robin Eliason, reliason@fs.fed.us or 909-382-2832.

Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area: Meet at the Visitor Center at 8 a.m. for orientation. Contact: Mark Wright, 760-389-2303 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or mark.wright@parks.ca.gov.

Lake Hemet: Meet at the Lake Hemet Grocery Store at 8:30 a.m.. Contact: Ann Bowers, annbowers@fs.fed.us or 909-382-2935.

Lake Perris State Recreation Area: Meet at the Lake Perris Regional Indian Museum at 8 a.m.. Contact: Lake Perris SRA at 951-940-5600 or the Lake Perris Regional Indian Museum at 951-940-5657.