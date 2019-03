Colorado Donuts is getting in the Opening Day spirit by giving away 100 Dodger-themed doughnuts to the first 100 customers that come in wearing team gear.

Colorado Donuts in Eagle Rock, the home of the world's first blue dough Dodger donuts, is giving out free donuts to the first 100 people that show up wearing Dodger gear at the shop.

THE WORLDS FIRST BLUE DOUGH DODGER DONUTS! SWIPE LEFT TO SEE THE WHOLE PROCESS. We will be giving these donuts out for FREE on Thursday to the FIRST 100 PEOPLE that come in, MUST BE WEARING DODGER GEAR, starting at 6 AM on THURSDAY, March 28th in celebration of DODGER OPENING DAY! TAG YOUR FRIENDS! #donuts #blue #dodgers #doyers #la #bleedblue #boysinblue #abc7eyewitness #sweet A post shared by in (LA) Eagle Rock, CALIFORNIA (@coloradodonuts) on Mar 26, 2019 at 4:34pm PDT

Although the shop opens at 4 a.m., the giveaway will begin at 6 a.m. sharp.

Grab your hat, jersey and anything Dodger blue to show your spirit.