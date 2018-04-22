Do you see that green light at the edge of the water? No, not the one from The Great Gatsby – the one at Pacific Park!
The Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica Pier went "green" Sunday for Earth Day with a variety of green and blue colors, patterns and icons.
Even though it changed its hue Sunday, the Pacific Wheel is dedicated to being green year-round. The attraction is the world’s only solar-powered Ferris wheel and features over 174,000 LED lights. That makes this eco-friendly ride more energy efficient than most Ferris wheels.
Eager to take a look? The ferris wheel light show starts at sunset around 7:31 p.m. and ends at midnight.
Even better news? Pacific Park at the Santa Monica Pier is free and offers 12 amusement rides plus an oceanfront food plaza.
Scratch those wine-and-cheese plans you made tonight and head on over to the Santa Monica Pier for this annual sightseeing event.