NBCLA A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook the Ridgecrest area on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook the Ridgecrest area on Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 6:11 a.m., about 10 miles northeast of the Ridgecrest area.

More than 50 people said they felt the quake.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Tuesday's earthquake comes on the heels of a magnitude 7.1 quake on July 5 and a magnitude 6.4 foreshock the day before. Those quakes strongly shook the region and were felt more than 100 miles away.