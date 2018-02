A magnitude-3.8 earthquake was reported Monday morning in southern Riverside County.

The quake was near the community of Anza, about 70 miles southeast of Riverside. Weak shaking was reported in Anza, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, Rancho Mirage, Idyllwild, Temecula, Hemet and other nearby communities in the desert southeast of Los Angeles.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

