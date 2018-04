USGS A magnitude-3.0 earthquake near Fontana rattled parts of San Bernardino County Tuesday April 10, 2018.

A magnitude-3.0 earthquake near Fontana rattled parts of San Bernardino County Tuesday morning.

Weak shaking was reported in Rialto, Fontana and other San Bernardino County communities. Residents in Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Baldwin Park, El Monte, Sylmar and Encino also reported shaking.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Refresh this page for updates.