A 2.7-magnitude earthquake shook the La Habra area Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 8:21 a.m. and was 7.8 kilometers deep.

At least 161 people reported feeling the temblor on the USGS website, in areas ranging from La Habra, Fullerton and Brea to Whittier, La Puente and La Mirada.