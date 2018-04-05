Magnitude-5.3 Earthquake Shakes Widespread Part of Southern California - NBC Southern California
Quake Shakes Southern CA
Magnitude-5.3 Earthquake Shakes Widespread Part of Southern California

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    A magnitude-5.3 earthquake was reported in the Channel Islands off the coast of California. 

    The quake was centered just off the Ventura County coast. Shaking was reported throughout a widespread part of Southern California.

    The strongest shaking was felt near the coast, including Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Santa Barbara. Weaker shaking was reported in Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Agoura Hills, Simi Valley, Santa Monica and other areas.

    The quake was initially reported as a magnitude-5.0.

    Elizabeth Chavolla

    There have been no reports of significant damage. No tsunami alerts were issued.

    Residents in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties can likely expect aftershocks, said seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones

    "This is a completely normal sort of earthquake for Southern California," said Lucy Jones. "That's part of life in Southern California."

