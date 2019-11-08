Magnitude-3.5 Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Ventura - NBC Southern California
Magnitude-3.5 Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Ventura

The earthquake was one of several reported in the area northwest of Los Angeles this week

By Staff Report

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    A magnitude-3.5 earthquake centered six kilometers west of Ventura struck Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

    The temblor was reported at 4:10 a.m.

    Light shaking was reported as far away as Ojai, but most reports came in from Ventura, followed by Oxnard. Other communities that reported shaking include Oak View and Santa Paula in Ventura County, and Carpinteria in Santa Barbara County.

    The quake was just one of several that have been reported in the same area this week, including magnitude-3.2 and 3.4 earthquakes on Thursday. 

    "Today's Ventura quakes are really, REALLY normal," seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones tweeted Thursday. "Most quakes don't happen alone."

