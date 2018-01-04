Nearly 40 flights at LAX have been canceled as the intense "bomb cyclone" storm ravishes through the East Coast. Marin Austin reports for Today in LA on Thursday, Jan. , 2017. (Published 3 hours ago)

Even if you’re safe from the wrath of the "bomb cyclone" that’s raging through the East Coast, you may still experience winter weather delays since nearly 40 flights have been canceled at LAX as a result of the storm.

Twenty-five arriving flights, many from Newark Liberty International Airport, Logan International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport have been canceled. Fourteen departing flights from LAX have also been canceled as well and one has been delayed.

Officials from LAX warn travelers to check with their airlines to see if their flights have been delayed or canceled.

As a result of the troubling travel changes, many airlines – including JetBlue, Southwest, United and American Airlines -- have announced they are waiving rebooking fees for those who are affected by the storm.

The powerful storm has blanketed areas from New England to North Carolina in snow with wind gusts that have reached up to 60 mph and have triggered travel troubles nationwide.

Nearly 3,000 flights across the country have been canceled due to the harsh conditions of the storm.