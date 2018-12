The East Los Angeles Christmas Parade took over Whittier Boulevard and drew large crowds on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018.

The Christmas parade brought out classic cars and a festive atmosphere that did not disappoint, with celebrities, bands and the community on full display. Celebrities like Danny Trejo and even NBCLA puppy Zuma came out to celebrate the festivities in the annual East LA Christmas Parade.

Take a look at the photos from Sunday's parade below