Gold Line Service Disrupted in East LA After Deputy-Involved Shooting

Officers investigate a deputy-involved shooting in East Los Angeles. Gil Leyvas reports on NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Published 44 minutes ago)

A deputy-involved shooting took place in East Los Angeles Monday, authorities said.

The incident took place near the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and South Kern Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the area and observed a large police presence and at least one person detained.

No deputies were injured in the shooting, the LASD said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were involved in the incident, but at least one person was outstanding, the sheriff's department said.

Service on the Gold Line was temperarily interrupted, as the shooting was being investigated.

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.