Eat at CPK, Give Support to Children's Hospital LA

It's Make March Matter time, and several SoCal California Pizza Kitchen locations are participating. Dine in or take out at one of eight area CPKs and mention the fundraiser. Twenty percent of your check will be donated to CHLA.

What to Know Through March 14

Eight SoCal CPKs, including Glendale and Encino

Mention the fundraiser and know that 20% of your check will help CHLA

Fundraisers arrive in all sorts of ways, in all sorts of places, during all times of the week.

But if they're happening at a restaurant we might think about grabbing dinner at, while meeting up with a friend? And we only need to know to mention the fundraiser, to our server, to know that part of our check will help the organization in question?

It feels like that's something every dine-out loving Southern California should know. So do know this, if you're going to be grabbing a posh pizza or a topping-terrific salad or gooey, spoons-for-everyone dessert in the next couple of days: California Pizza Kitchen is on board for a very important fundraiser.

The beneficiary? It's Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

The name of the month-long fundraiser? It's CHLA's annual Make March Matter, which seeks to "(r)aise awareness of children's health care needs" and "(m)ake critical, lifesaving care available to every child."

The dates of the California Pizza Kitchen part of the program? You can dine at one of eight area CPKs through Wednesday, March 14 and know that 20% of your check will go to help CHLA.

But, here's the main element you'll need to remember: Do mention the Children's Hospital fundraiser to your server.

Regional participating restaurants include Glendale, Santa Anita, 7th Street, Pasadena, Studio City, Encino, Century City, and Hollywood & Highland.

This is good on takeout orders, too, if you don't have time to dine at the restaurant.

Details on this give-back goodness and supporting a wonderful hospital and its mission? Find them here.

