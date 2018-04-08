Photos: Eddie World Adds Class to Gas Stations

On the drive from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, Eddie World wants to make your pit stop a lot more pleasant and a lot more luxurious.
The 27,000-square-foot gas station is situated halfway between the two cities in Yermo, Calif., 13 miles east of Barstow on Interstate 15.
With 160 parking spots, 26 fueling stations, and lavish amenities, owner Alex Ringle calls the place the "Disneyland of gas stations."
Inside, customers will find fresh fish, jerky, pizza and Peet's Coffee as well as treats like homemade candy, ice cream and popcorn. The ultra-modern bathrooms are equipped with self-cleaning door handles and interactive games above the men's urinals.
Lakers fans will also notice a wall featuring part of the original basketball court from the Great Western Forum in Inglewood surrounded by team memorabilia.
Take a tour of Eddie World with our gallery and start planning your road trip now.